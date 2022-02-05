Black History Month
HSSM received national grant to help animal retention program

The grant money will help sustain the Humane Society's pets for life philosophy.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Humane Society of South Mississippi has been given a national grant that can ultimately mean longer, healthier and happier lives for pets.

That money is very important to support the pet resource program because that means more pets can stay with their families and out of the shelter. In January, HSSM received the Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence Grant from Best Friends Animal Society.

The money will help sustain the Humane Society’s “Pets for Life” philosophy.

“Right now, we’ve already had 500 animals come into the Humane Society this year,” said HSSM development director Katie King. “Our goal is to increase our pet retention program by keeping pets and families together. We know that people love their pets but they don’t always have the resources to provide for them financially.”

That help includes free vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries and a variety of pet supplies.

“We’re really excited to be able to implement this grant and offer services through our pet retention program that we normally provide, but with this grant program, we’re able to assist more families in need and have a greater impact in our community.”

A “no-kill” status means a shelter has a 90 percent live release rate or higher. HSSM received a “no-kill” status in 2020, and it currently has a 91.5 percent live release rate.

