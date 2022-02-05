Black History Month
Heavy rain impacts rivers to rise causing concern to residents

The Biloxi River is expected to crest at 2 feet above flood stage tomorrow morning while the Wolf River should top out at a foot above flood stage Saturday.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The recent rain caused concern over rising rivers in Harrison County.

The good news is only minor flooding is expected on the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers after those recent heavy rains. However, Harrison County MA Director Matt Stratton says motorists still need to avoid those areas especially if you’re driving at night, or your not familiar with those roads.

“We recommend you check the road conditions before you go for possible flooding. A great way to do that is through the Harrison County Public Storm Map,” Stratton said.

He added it’s probably a good time to check on your local flood precautions, especially if you live on one of our local rivers, or if you live in a low-lying area. Spring is on the way, which brings the potential for more heavy rain events and flooding.

“A few inches or a few feet doesn’t sound like much but for those low-lying areas, it can be a problem, especially at night if you’re not familiar with the area. The important thing abut barricades is they are there for your safety, so do not drive around them or move them,” Stratton said.

