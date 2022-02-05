Gautier High hosts Raising Cane’s Region 4-5A Powerlifting Meet

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A shot to advance to South State was on the line at Gautier High School, with eight teams competing in the Raising Cane’s Region 4-5A Powerlifting Meet.

A win this weekend will land a local team a spot in the South State meet. It’s been several years since Gautier High hosted for district honors, and the Gators were excited to be in front of their home fans.

“It just feels good,” said senior powerlifter Xavion Handford. “I have people in the stands chanting me on. It just feels good to have them watching.”

“We are excited, Gautier High School, to be hosting Pearl River Central, East Central, Picayune, Vancleave, and others,” said powerlifting coach Bailey Cuevas.

Last season, one of the participating teams, Pearl River Central, finished as state runner-up. Tomorrow, the same eight schools will be in competition. Only then, the girls will take center stage.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.