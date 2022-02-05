Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

D’Iberville basketball sends two to Holmes

By Blake Brannon
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The D’Iberville Warriors are sending two members of the basketball team to continue to be teammates up in Holmes.

Team Captain Dominic Simpkins is headed up to become a bulldog to bring a bit of the coast up north.

The Warriors also sending their head team manager Christopher Smith up north to help out with the bulldog basketball program.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself

Latest News

D'Iberville signs two to Holmes
D’Iberville basketball sends two to Holmes
The Stone Tomcats sent three to the next level to play football.
Three Stone Tomcats sign at next level
Vancleave's Max Miller signs with Mississippi State.
Vancleave’s Max Miller signs with Mississippi State
Max Miller signs with Mississippi State
Vancleave’s Max Miller signs with Mississippi State