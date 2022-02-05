D’Iberville basketball sends two to Holmes

DIBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The D’Iberville Warriors are sending two members of the basketball team to continue to be teammates up in Holmes.

Team Captain Dominic Simpkins is headed up to become a bulldog to bring a bit of the coast up north.

The Warriors also sending their head team manager Christopher Smith up north to help out with the bulldog basketball program.

