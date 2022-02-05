Authorities investigating back-to-back shootings in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating separate back-to-back shootings that took place in the city, injuring two people Saturday.

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was shot multiple times in front of a home after getting into an argument with multiple suspects inside a vehicle.

The suspects left the scene and were later stopped by the Pascagoula Police. As of now, three suspects are currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department, and the victim is receiving medical treatment.

The second shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. at the Crossing at Ladnier apartment complex. Authorities said the incident appears to be an attempted carjacking, where the victim was shot once.

The suspect took money from the victim and fled on foot, according to authorities. The suspect was caught and is currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department.

Also, the victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Gautier Police Capt. David Bever has authorized the lieutenant on duty to call in additional officers for increased officer presence.

