Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Authorities investigating back-to-back shootings in Gautier

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was...
The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was shot multiple times in front of a home after getting into an argument with multiple suspects inside a vehicle.(Will Thomas)
By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police are investigating separate back-to-back shootings that took place in the city, injuring two people Saturday.

The first shooting unfolded around 11:31 a.m. on CW Webb Road. Officers discovered a victim was shot multiple times in front of a home after getting into an argument with multiple suspects inside a vehicle.

The suspects left the scene and were later stopped by the Pascagoula Police. As of now, three suspects are currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department, and the victim is receiving medical treatment.

The second shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. at the Crossing at Ladnier apartment complex. Authorities said the incident appears to be an attempted carjacking, where the victim was shot once.

The suspect took money from the victim and fled on foot, according to authorities. The suspect was caught and is currently in custody at the Gautier Police Department.

Also, the victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Gautier Police Capt. David Bever has authorized the lieutenant on duty to call in additional officers for increased officer presence.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vancleave High School reportedly suspended its basketball team after a brawl broke out during...
VIDEO: Vancleave High boys basketball team suspended after brawl breaks out during game
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run
According to Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman, the shooting happened near Potomac Drive.
Pascagoula Police investigating shooting that left three injured
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
Jacob Scott disappeared in 2018 just days before he was set to plead guilty in a sexual assault...
Man accused of faking his own death now facing federal charges

Latest News

A Tulane University student who met a potential match through an online dating app was raped by...
Tulane student raped on campus by suspect met on dating app, university police say
Police investigating fatal Pascagoula shooting
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Staying chilly today, but at least the sun is back.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast