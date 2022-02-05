Black History Month
Biloxi man charged with murder after woman found dead in apartment

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 37-year-old Biloxi man is now facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman on Saturday.

Authorities responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check the welfare of a woman. Officers saw signs of a struggle and a woman dead inside the apartment.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Pitipong Daengbunga was developed as a suspect and taken into custody.

Daengbunga was charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a $1 million bond.

