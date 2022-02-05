Black History Month
19-year-old killed in accidental shooting was former member of Dancing Dolls from Bring It television show

Shakira Gatlin’s father was shot and killed in September
Shakira Gatlin and her father, Derrick Robinson.(Special to WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New information on a shooting that left a 19 year old dead in Jackson this week.

19 year old Shakira Gatlin died Wednesday night on Barnes Street. Gatlin is a former member of the Dancing Dolls, a Jackson group made famous on the reality TV series, Bring It, which aired on Lifetime.

JPD says Gatlin's death is being investigated as an accidental shooting..
Investigators say a boy was questioned about the shooting. He told police it was an accidental shooting.

This is another heartbreaking tragedy for Gatlin’s family. Her father, 40-year-old Derrick Robinson, was shot and killed in September on West Silas Brown Street. Investigators say he was shot while sitting in a truck.

Gatlin was one of the stars of the Lifetime reality TV series Bring It.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with expenses for the family. You can find the link here.

