Wiggins makes history by electing first African-American mayor

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 8, 2021, the city of Wiggins made history by electing its first African-American mayor. It was a sign of change in a city where lynchings of Blacks in the 1930s are well documented.

As Darrell Berry sits in his office handling city business, he can’t help but think of his father, James.

“He only has a fourth-grade education and he raised seven kids. He’s truly one of my heroes,” he said.

When James Berry attended school, it was against the law for Blacks and whites to be educated together. But a lot has changed since then.

Six months ago, in a town where schools were once segregated, his son made history, becoming the first Black mayor of Wiggins.

“Part of my platform when I was running was to bring this city together, everybody, Blacks and whites,” said Berry.

Residents are also happy to have him represent the community.

“For us to have him and the leadership he’s shown, he’s doing a great job. The best thing about him is that he can’t be rattled,” said Eddie Beckham.

Prior to his current position, Berry spent 20 years as an alderman, serving five terms.

“Four of those terms, I was the only Black on the board so trying to get my point and issues across had been a little challenging,” he said.

Slowly but surely, the small, Stone County town has made huge strides in racial reconciliation.

It’s more than mere lip service and the proof is in the numbers.

“The ratio here in the City of Wiggins is about 65% White and 35% Black. So, by me being elected, I think it speaks volumes regarding the changes we’ve gone through here and that we’re going through.”

The long-time public servant is embracing holistic healing and promoting harmony between races. Every day, he’s working to dispel notions of racism from the past as it relates to politics in the south.

“Just the working together, covering each other and helping each other. It’s a great atmosphere.”

As Berry looks back at how far Mississippi and the nation have come, he says he’s now living the dream his dad, civil rights leaders and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about.

“Their dream has come alive. It’s really come alive,” said Berry. “I think they would be proud of this city.”

During the election six months ago, not only did the city of Wiggins elect its first Black mayor. It was also the first time the city elected three contiguously serving African-American council members.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.