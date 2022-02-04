Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Wiggins makes history by electing first African-American mayor

This was a sign of change in a city where lynching's in the 1930's are documented.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - On June 8, 2021, the city of Wiggins made history by electing its first African-American mayor. It was a sign of change in a city where lynchings of Blacks in the 1930s are well documented.

As Darrell Berry sits in his office handling city business, he can’t help but think of his father, James.

“He only has a fourth-grade education and he raised seven kids. He’s truly one of my heroes,” he said.

When James Berry attended school, it was against the law for Blacks and whites to be educated together. But a lot has changed since then.

Six months ago, in a town where schools were once segregated, his son made history, becoming the first Black mayor of Wiggins.

“Part of my platform when I was running was to bring this city together, everybody, Blacks and whites,” said Berry.

Residents are also happy to have him represent the community.

“For us to have him and the leadership he’s shown, he’s doing a great job. The best thing about him is that he can’t be rattled,” said Eddie Beckham.

Prior to his current position, Berry spent 20 years as an alderman, serving five terms.

“Four of those terms, I was the only Black on the board so trying to get my point and issues across had been a little challenging,” he said.

Slowly but surely, the small, Stone County town has made huge strides in racial reconciliation.

It’s more than mere lip service and the proof is in the numbers.

“The ratio here in the City of Wiggins is about 65% White and 35% Black. So, by me being elected, I think it speaks volumes regarding the changes we’ve gone through here and that we’re going through.”

The long-time public servant is embracing holistic healing and promoting harmony between races. Every day, he’s working to dispel notions of racism from the past as it relates to politics in the south.

“Just the working together, covering each other and helping each other. It’s a great atmosphere.”

As Berry looks back at how far Mississippi and the nation have come, he says he’s now living the dream his dad, civil rights leaders and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. talked about.

“Their dream has come alive. It’s really come alive,” said Berry. “I think they would be proud of this city.”

During the election six months ago, not only did the city of Wiggins elect its first Black mayor. It was also the first time the city elected three contiguously serving African-American council members.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

Developers are preparing a 30,000 sf facility to grow up to 18,000 marijuana plants at a time.
Coast developers planning medical marijuana production facility
It’s that season again where we all get to say “laissez le bon temps rouler.”
Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting set for Mardi Gras 2022
‘Buddy’s Law’ makes it through State Legislature’s Deadline Day
Janice Spencer, owner of Epitome Cheveux wig boutique, replaces a wig that was taken off this...
Small businesses fighting back against shoplifting