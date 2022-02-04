Black History Month
WCU Health Information Management program ranked # 5 in the nation

WCU Health Information Management was ranked no. 5 nationwide by the Healthcare Management Degree Guide.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One program at William Carey University has been ranked no. 5 nationwide by the Healthcare Management Degree Guide.

The Health Information Management bachelor’s degree program has earned this accomplishment and Director Dr. Jude Haney says this recognition is an incredible award for the university.

“Being nationally ranged is a good honor. What it does is show the quality of a program which is very much in need. It also gives us some recognition because we are an accredited program and I’ve placed students throughout the state. So getting that recognition means a lot because it says 1, we have a quality program and 2 were putting graduates in the actual health care workforce,” said Haney.

The Health information program was also evaluated on student-faculty ratio, graduation rate and net tuition rate.

William Carey’s program has a 15 to 1 student-faculty ratio and a 47 percent graduation rate.

“Once you get that recognition, human resources in hospitals across the country know what that means. It means you’re competent in five key areas in health care: revenue cycle management, data analytics, privacy and security, the release of information and clinical documentation important,” said Dr. Haney.

According to Dr. Haney, the future goal of this program is to allow people to become more aware that there are other careers in the health care field.

For more information on the WCU Health Information Management program, you can go to www.wmcarey.edu.

