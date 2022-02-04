Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis

'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.(ONE Media)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A brand new trailer showcasing Jackson, Mississippi, has made its way online.

It’s for the upcoming film A Day to Die, which stars Bruce Willis and was filmed in Downtown Jackson in April 2021. The trailer even features a cameo from Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The $5 million movie is centered on a bank heist in Jackson, with an explosive finale filmed at Hawkins Field Airport.

The cast also includes Leon, George Lopez, Frank Grillo, Kevin Dillon and former NFL player Vernon Davis.

No release date was given for the movie, which was previously scheduled for release in February 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

The Krewe of Neptune parade is happening Feb. 26, 2022, through the streets of Biloxi. The fun...
Krewe of Neptune announces Grand Marshal for Biloxi night parade
One of country music’s most award-winning artists and the judge of American Idol, Luke Bryan...
‘Raised Up Right’: Luke Bryan’s tour to stop in Biloxi
Nicole Bradley has taken over the role of administrative director of Center Stage theater, a...
New Center Stage director carries on family legacy
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
‘You are scum’: Britney Spears sarcastically congratulates Jamie Lynn on book being best seller