Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month’s huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.

Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet.

They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.

If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year.

Some economists fear that the government’s report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home.

