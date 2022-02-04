Small businesses fighting back against shoplifting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We see the images from police reports every day, hoping to identify suspects in shoplifting cases.

What we don’t always see is the after-effects, which are especially difficult for small business owners.

“I was devastated. I cried,” said Janice Spencer, owner of Epitome Cheveux wig boutique. “I cried because I felt like why would somebody invade like my business.”

Spencer makes and carries high-end wigs that she personally fits for customers. On Jan. 20, someone came in the front door unnoticed. Her surveillance cameras captured it.

“At 11:27, that’s when I noticed a lady walked in,” Spencer said. “And, in under two minutes, she snatched a wig; she played it off like she was looking at it. She went to a blind spot, put it in her jacket and she walked out the door.”

Along with Spencer’s wig, her sense of security was also stolen.

“So what if it was a $595 wig,” she said. “It’s the principal.”

Police say shoplifting is hard to stop, and the more you do to discourage crime, the better.

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” said Jason Ducre with the Gulfport Police Department. “And you have professional shoplifters – that’s what they do - they go into these stores and they just steal.” Whitney Dubuisson, manager of Panache Apparel and Accessories, said a wide-open floor plan helps staff keep a close eye on any suspicious activity.

The store also has state-of-the-art security cameras. And, if you shoplift, you’ll likely see your image on the internet.

“We’re really not afraid to put someone on social media to kind of give them a chance to bring the merchandise back to the store,” Dubuisson said. “I mean, it really hurts our livelihood. This is what we do to pay our bills and feed our families.”

Spencer isn’t sure what motivated the thief, but she tries to have a little sense of humor.

“She maybe wanted to retail the wig,” she said. “So, she probably should have asked for a job.”

Spencer added that she’s now questioning if her marketing on social media, which is a big part her advertising makes her a bigger target for thieves.

She said although she thought she had enough surveillance cameras, she plans to add more.

