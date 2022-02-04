Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Saints interviewing Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for head coach; could announce hire this weekend, NFL insider says

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is shown before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. Passed over innumerable times for head jobs over the past few seasons, Eric Bieniemy is again a hot commodity as the Chiefs prepare for a divisional-round matchup with the Bills on Sunday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -In the search to replace Sean Payton after 16 years with the New Orleans Saints, the team has added New Orleans native and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a late entry, to their list of candidates to interview for the vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bieniemy will interview for the job on Saturday and is reportedly the last candidate that will interview for the job. Rapoport said that he thinks that a hiring decision could be made this weekend.

READ MORE Saints head coach search could impact quarterback position

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who many consider the favorite for the position, interviewed on Thursday. The Saints also interviewed Brian Flores and Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. Pederson has been hired for the vacancy in Jacksonville as an announcement was made Thursday.

Related stories

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

“It’s almost impossible to accomplish what he’s [Brady] accomplished. Seven Super Bowls, I...
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24)...
Fired Miami Dolphins coach sues NFL, alleging racist hiring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen peers upward during a game in the Superdome
Report: Dennis Allen considered favorite to fill Saints head coach vacancy; special teams coach Rizzi to interview