Mississippi State baseball preparing for title defense

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Diamond Dawgs held their preseason media day earlier this week to reflect on winning it all just seven months ago, but mostly look ahead to trying to do it all over again.

The celebration has been fun - but with the season right around the corner, MSU isn’t approaching 2022 with the mindset of being the favorites. To them, ‘reigning champions’ just means they won it last year, and they say they have a lot to prove this time around - just like everybody else.

“I think we’re going to be gunning for them, target is on their back, not ours, we’re just going to attack,” outfielder and East Central alum Brad Cumbest said. “It’s Mississippi State baseball, it’s our culture, it’s what we’ve known.”

”We just got to come together and have really good chemistry,” catcher and George County alum Logan Tanner said. “That’s what last year’s team had was good chemistry. We’re all boys and everybody loved each other, really talented, a little unproven but so is everybody else, everybody lost a lot of good stuff last year.”

