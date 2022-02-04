Legislature agrees current ABC warehouse isn’t cutting it - but House and Senate have different ideas for what to do

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s involvement in alcohol distribution could be changing soon.

Right now, all liquor and wine sold in the state first has to pass through the ABC warehouse. But that space and its operations are at the center of the debate. And one thing lawmakers agree on is that it’s not cutting it.

It’s the same song, different verse as last session. Agreement from the two chambers that something needs to happen but disagreement on how far out of the booze business the state should get. The House plan...

“Would simply remove the state from the alcohol business as far as the warehouse goes,” said Rep. Trey Lamar.

The House Ways and Means Chairman says it’s time to let it go.

“We would open up that industry to let the private sector come in and meet that need, whereby our local restaurants and our local retailers would make their purchases from private businesses, just like every other product that is sold in Mississippi,” noted Lamar.

The current 27-and-a-half percent markup on alcohol would be reduced to 18 percent under the House plan. So, Lamar says there would be some hit to the revenue but he believes the efficiencies of the private sector to get more product out faster would make up for it. Plus, the state would still collect sales tax.

Meanwhile, the Senate plan puts an investment in building a new warehouse... something they estimate will cost around $50-60 million. But...

“We would like to maintain the status quo of the state being a control state while hiring a private operator to be more efficient with operations in the warehouse,” described Sen. Chris Johnson. “And we think that that will be best for not only state revenue, but permittees, or liquor store owners and consumers and maintaining price and consistency with current operations.”

And there are differing opinions on what privatizing altogether could mean for costs to you...the ones buying the alcohol.

“We would also be adding another level of supplier, which would have their own markup, and that would cause prices to consumers go up,” said Sen. Johnson.

“It’s not my job to control what the price of Coca Colas are in this state, okay, no more than it’s my job to control what the price, a beverage that’s sold at our package store is,” countered Lamar. “So, the private sector sets that. And could the price of product go up $1? Sure, it could. But you know, that’s… I can’t control that.”

Since the two chambers have such different ideas on what should happen, this is a topic that will likely go to conference. That means the two sides will try to come up with a compromise.

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments.

