Homeownership discussion panel held as part of coastwide MLK celebration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A discussion panel Thursday in honor the coastwide MLK celebration left attendees feeling confident about being future homeowners.

The theme for the discussion was “Defining our Legacy.” It focused on teaching people the importance of owning a home in hopes of leaving generational health.

Committee member Jakavious Pickett explained it’s also a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s teaching by practicing acts of service.

“As we know, Dr. King was a man of legacy. He’s a man with a dream. Today, it’s our job to continue that legacy,” said Pickett.

People asked panelists questions about homeownership, its barriers and tips to having a smooth home buying process.

BancorpSouth Bank’s community lending manager, Heather Sanders, explained that it’s as simple as looking at your finances and keeping an updated credit report.

“Talking about finances is always taboo a little bit. It’s not something that’s not dinner table talk, but it should be a part of dinner table talk. Life happens, credit, things, missteps, but changing the environment and changing the things that we’re doing is critical,” said Sanders.

Panelist Tim Holmes said the main reason why the Black community isn’t as up to date on purchasing a home is because of lack of information from schools. Holmes explained that it’s up to individuals to seek information that isn’t as accessible.

“You didn’t learn about credit; you didn’t learn about anything like that, but if you have the desire to take your finances to the next level, you may be totally locked out. But all you have to do is have that desire and have that eye to see, and keep your ears opened,” said Holmes.

The Coastwide MLK Celebrations continue through Sunday and include panels, acts of community service, a parade and more. Click here to see a full schedule of events.

