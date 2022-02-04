Black History Month
Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting set for Mardi Gras 2022

After a year hiatus because of COVID, we all get to say laissez le bon temps rouler.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beads, bands and barrels of fun. After a year off due to COVID, Mardi Gras is back in 2022. It’s that season again where we all get to say “laissez le bon temps rouler.”

At the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s Float Den, the mood is much more festive than in 2021, when Mardi Gras was canceled due to COVID-19. All the preparations are happening right now for a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras in 2022.

“During COVID, we were staying at home, we weren’t getting out, we weren’t doing anything. Then all of a sudden, you have to start planning again, you’ve got to start doing stuff, you have to stay out later than 9:00 PM at night. We’re there now, it’s time. Everything’s running great, we hit the ground running. We’re looking forward to the next month.” said Keith Wade, Gulf Coast Carnival Association lieutenant.

Doug Blom’s been spending a lot of time at the float den. He’s been building Mardi Gras floats for 37 years.

“Doug’s building new floats right now, we have new sponsors. everything’s ready to go. We’re ready. The floats will be loaded on February 19th,” Wade added.

It is Mardi Gras 2022, and all the parades and balls happen right up to Fat Tuesday, March 1st.

