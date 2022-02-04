Friday’s Forecast

It’s colder this morning as rainy weather continues. Since Tuesday, much of South Mississippi has seen two to five inches of rainfall with isolated higher totals. This is causing some area rivers to rise leading to minor flooding impacts in those communities. Thankfully, there has been no sign of any icy precipitation so far this morning in the WLOX area and the expectation is for there to be absolutely no significant ice travel impacts in our area. Temperatures today will be stuck in the 30s and 40s all day. And a breeze will make it feel even colder. Rain showers this morning will eventually go away by the end of the day. Freezing temperatures are expected after midnight tonight. We’ll dry out nicely this weekend, welcoming the return of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks mostly dry.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.