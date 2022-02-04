Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

Very heavy rain totals this week with most of it occurring within the last 24 hours. Wet weather continues this morning with much chillier temperatures.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s colder this morning as rainy weather continues. Since Tuesday, much of South Mississippi has seen two to five inches of rainfall with isolated higher totals. This is causing some area rivers to rise leading to minor flooding impacts in those communities. Thankfully, there has been no sign of any icy precipitation so far this morning in the WLOX area and the expectation is for there to be absolutely no significant ice travel impacts in our area. Temperatures today will be stuck in the 30s and 40s all day. And a breeze will make it feel even colder. Rain showers this morning will eventually go away by the end of the day. Freezing temperatures are expected after midnight tonight. We’ll dry out nicely this weekend, welcoming the return of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks mostly dry.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

Very heavy rain totals this week with most of it occurring within the last 24 hours. Wet...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Projected low temperatures 1.22.22
Cold rain Friday morning
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rain sticking around
Strong storms moving into South Mississippi
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast