Four Louisiana men arrested after attempting to break into ATM in the Kiln, deputies say

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Louisiana men were arrested Thursday night after authorities said they tried to break into an ATM at the Hancock County bank off of Hwy 603 in the Kiln.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Damari Coleman, 30-year-old Alfred Cobb, 22-year-old Tyler Andrews and 22-year-old Davon Bickham used a set of chains and hooks attached to a stolen pickup truck to break the ATM and tow it away.

While deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call, they discovered three men attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank. One suspect was taken into custody, while a foot pursuit ensued with the other two suspects.

Deputies established a perimeter and were able to arrest those two subjects after a few hours. During the investigation, deputies discovered a fourth suspect, who had been acting as a lookout for law enforcement and was using radio communication with the other three men.

Coleman was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.

Cobb was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession of Stolen Property.

Andrews was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession of a Weapon by a felon.

Bickham was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.

Investigators have discovered additional information to believe the arrested are suspects in similar crimes committed across the Gulf South from Texas to Florida.

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information at this time.

