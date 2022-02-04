Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Four Louisiana men arrested after attempting to break into ATM in the Kiln, deputies say

While deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call, they discovered three men...
While deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call, they discovered three men attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)
By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Louisiana men were arrested Thursday night after authorities said they tried to break into an ATM at the Hancock County bank off of Hwy 603 in the Kiln.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Damari Coleman, 30-year-old Alfred Cobb, 22-year-old Tyler Andrews and 22-year-old Davon Bickham used a set of chains and hooks attached to a stolen pickup truck to break the ATM and tow it away.

While deputies were responding to a suspicious activity call, they discovered three men attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank. One suspect was taken into custody, while a foot pursuit ensued with the other two suspects.

Deputies established a perimeter and were able to arrest those two subjects after a few hours. During the investigation, deputies discovered a fourth suspect, who had been acting as a lookout for law enforcement and was using radio communication with the other three men.

attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank. According to the Hancock County...
attempting to break into the ATM just behind the bank. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old (left) Damari Coleman, 30-year-old Alfred Cobb (top right), 22-year-old Tyler Andrews( bottom left) and 22-year-old Davon Bickham (bottom right) used a set of chains and hooks attached to a stolen pickup truck to break the ATM and tow it away.(Hancock County Sheriff's Office)

Coleman was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.

Cobb was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession of Stolen Property.

Andrews was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief, Conspiracy and Possession of a Weapon by a felon.

Bickham was charged with: Grand Larceny, Felony Malicious Mischief and Conspiracy.

Investigators have discovered additional information to believe the arrested are suspects in similar crimes committed across the Gulf South from Texas to Florida.

This is an ongoing investigation with no further information at this time.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 7,839 new cases reported Fri.
Firefighters in Jackson County braved the icy temperatures Friday to put out a large house fire.
Firefighters battle house fire in Moss Point
Some rivers rising
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Turning colder tonight
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast