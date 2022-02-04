Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire in Moss Point

Firefighters in Jackson County braved the icy temperatures Friday to put out a large house fire.
Firefighters in Jackson County braved the icy temperatures Friday to put out a large house fire.(Jackson County Fire Services)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters in Jackson County braved the icy temperatures Friday to put out a large house fire.

The fire began early in the afternoon at 4400 Briggs Avenue in Moss Point, which is just off Highway 63. Video from Jackson County Fire Services shows smoke billowing out from behind the pink house as firefighters spray water on the structure.

Moss Point Fire Department got assistance from Pascagoula and Jackson County fire departments to put out the flames. We are told no one has been injured as a result of the fire.

It’s not clear at this time how the fire started.

WLOX has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story once more information is available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

Some rivers rising
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run
MSDH aims to begin accepting medical marijuana license applications by June
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis