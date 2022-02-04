Firefighters battle house fire in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters in Jackson County braved the icy temperatures Friday to put out a large house fire.

The fire began early in the afternoon at 4400 Briggs Avenue in Moss Point, which is just off Highway 63. Video from Jackson County Fire Services shows smoke billowing out from behind the pink house as firefighters spray water on the structure.

Moss Point Fire Department got assistance from Pascagoula and Jackson County fire departments to put out the flames. We are told no one has been injured as a result of the fire.

It’s not clear at this time how the fire started.

WLOX has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story once more information is available.

