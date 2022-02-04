Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

D’Iberville names Shannon Nobles new chief of police

The first officer hired when D’Iberville formed its police department back in 2008 is now...
The first officer hired when D’Iberville formed its police department back in 2008 is now taking over as chief.(D'Iberville Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The first officer hired when D’Iberville formed its police department back in 2008 is now taking over as chief.

Shannon Nobles will officially begin work as the city’s police chief on February 18 after being appointed to the position by City Manager Clay Jones.

The 25-year law enforcement veteran was instrumental in helping build the department from the ground up alongside retiring Chief Wayne Payne.

“Shannon has big shoes to fill but is definitely up to the task,” Jones said. “I didn’t have to look far to find the perfect fit for this position. Shannon possesses all the qualities I was looking for to lead the D’Iberville Police Department; superior knowledge of public safety management and administration, integrity beyond reproach and an unparalleled love for this community.”

Nobles rose through the ranks of the D’Iberville Police Department to Captain of Administration before leaving in August of 2020 to take a position with the Harrison County School District as the Assistant Director of Security and Compliance.

During his time away from the City of D’Iberville, Nobles remained active in the police department as a reserve, volunteering his time for the community he loves.

“Shannon will be an outstanding Chief of Police and I’m excited about the future of the D’Iberville Police Department.”

Nobles holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Mississippi, an associate of arts from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is a graduate of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee and a graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Command College.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

It’s that season again where we all get to say “laissez le bon temps rouler.”
Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting set for Mardi Gras 2022
Janice Spencer, owner of Epitome Cheveux wig boutique, replaces a wig that was taken off this...
Small businesses fighting back against shoplifting
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
This was a sign of change in a city where lynching's in the 1930's are documented.
Wiggins makes history by electing first African American mayor