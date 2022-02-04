D’Iberville names Shannon Nobles new chief of police

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The first officer hired when D’Iberville formed its police department back in 2008 is now taking over as chief.

Shannon Nobles will officially begin work as the city’s police chief on February 18 after being appointed to the position by City Manager Clay Jones.

The 25-year law enforcement veteran was instrumental in helping build the department from the ground up alongside retiring Chief Wayne Payne.

“Shannon has big shoes to fill but is definitely up to the task,” Jones said. “I didn’t have to look far to find the perfect fit for this position. Shannon possesses all the qualities I was looking for to lead the D’Iberville Police Department; superior knowledge of public safety management and administration, integrity beyond reproach and an unparalleled love for this community.”

Nobles rose through the ranks of the D’Iberville Police Department to Captain of Administration before leaving in August of 2020 to take a position with the Harrison County School District as the Assistant Director of Security and Compliance.

During his time away from the City of D’Iberville, Nobles remained active in the police department as a reserve, volunteering his time for the community he loves.

“Shannon will be an outstanding Chief of Police and I’m excited about the future of the D’Iberville Police Department.”

Nobles holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Southern Mississippi, an associate of arts from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is a graduate of the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee and a graduate of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Command College.

