Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say he struck a woman with his vehicle last week and kept going.

Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The hit-and-run happened in the early-morning hours of Jan. 31 in the area of Highway 49 and 29th Street, said police.

When officers arrived at 3:11am, they found a woman lying in the middle of the southbound lane of Highway 49. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died that same day.

Stewart was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4.

The woman has been identified but her name has not yet been released pending notification of family, said police. After being processed, Stewart was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $250,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.