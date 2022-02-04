Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Gulfport Police charge man in fatal hit-and-run

Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A man has been arrested and charged after police say he struck a woman with his vehicle last week and kept going.

Mickel Anthony Stewart, 24, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The hit-and-run happened in the early-morning hours of Jan. 31 in the area of Highway 49 and 29th Street, said police.

When officers arrived at 3:11am, they found a woman lying in the middle of the southbound lane of Highway 49. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died that same day.

Stewart was arrested on Friday, Feb. 4.

The woman has been identified but her name has not yet been released pending notification of family, said police. After being processed, Stewart was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of his $250,000 bond.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder

Latest News

Some rivers rising
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
MSDH aims to begin accepting medical marijuana license applications by June
'A Day to Die' trailer featuring Bruce Willis.
Trailer released for movie filmed in Jackson starring Bruce Willis
Jacob Scott disappeared in 2018 just days before he was set to plead guilty in a sexual assault...
Man accused of faking his own death now facing federal charges