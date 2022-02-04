Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday evening for a 12-year-old Alabama girl who authorities said was abducted earlier in the day.

Law enforcement sources said that Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m. Law enforcement said at the time that Eidy was believed to be in extreme danger.

The Enterprise Police Department said that at 7:05 p.m., the Athens, Georgia, police department contacted them with word that Eidy was located and was safe in their custody.

The alleged abductor has also been detained by Athens police pending charges.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black...
Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
It’s that season again where we all get to say “laissez le bon temps rouler.”
Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting set for Mardi Gras 2022
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault