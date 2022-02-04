Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting

Latest News

The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
It’s that season again where we all get to say “laissez le bon temps rouler.”
Gulf Coast Carnival Association getting set for Mardi Gras 2022
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault