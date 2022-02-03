Wright brings in another stellar class

PERKINSTON, Miss. (MGCCC) - Mississippi Gulf Coast, which has won at least a share of the MACCC South title the past three years, reloaded with another elite recruiting class on National Signing Day 2022.

Head coach Jack Wright and his staff have added 24 players so far, with at least two more signings expected soon.

“It’s a very strong class with a lot of speed at a lot of positions,” Wright said. “A lot of the top guys on the board came our way. We’re ready to work with these guys and develop them, and we’re fired up for life with the guys for the next two years.”

