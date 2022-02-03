Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Waveland Mayor hopes to open county’s first medical marijuana facility

Mayor Smith says his first focus will be to how the substance is controlled within city limits.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland Mayor Mike Smith spoke out in support of medical marijuana Wednesday as Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Medical Cannabis Act into law.

As a cancer survivor, Mayor Smith said he wants Waveland to be the first city in Hancock County to open a dispensary.

“When I was first diagnosed as stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, it scared me to death,” he told WLOX.

He spent several hours a day for four months on chemotherapy, which brought on debilitating side effects.

“Had something like this happened or was available then, it would’ve been much easier for me,” he said. “It gives you that appetite. It takes the nausea away. It takes the pain away. And I think it can really help a lot of people.”

Now, Mayor Smith aims to aid that pain for others in the area.

“It’s not just about the revenue,” he said. “I think it’s for the help for the people that are that like me, that I went through that didn’t have that.”

At Bay Tobacco on Highway 90, manager Brandy Triguero is already issued her own Medical Marijuana Card as a full-time resident of Louisiana.

“It really helps,” she said. “When my anxiety gets too bad from my PTSD, I do go into a type of seizure.”

Triguero said she prefers the natural plant over other pharmaceutical drugs and it’s reducing her seizures.

“The medicinal card has been a huge help in my life, and I can only imagine how many other lives it can change,” she said.

For the future of dispensaries in Waveland, Mayor Smith said his first focus is on how the substance will be controlled within city limits.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
The Krewe of Neptune parade is happening Feb. 26, 2022, through the streets of Biloxi. The fun...
Krewe of Neptune announces Grand Marshal for Biloxi night parade
Another Mississippi child has died after contracting COVID-19, said the state Department of...
Eleventh child in Mississippi dies from COVID-19, reports MSDH

Latest News

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, asked the FDA to authorize their vaccine for...
Covid isolation reduction, possible vaccine for children under 5 good news for daycares
As of Feb. 1, there were 1,370 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of...
5,940 new COVID cases, 126 new deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Director Ken Newburger joins us with his...
Ken Newburger with the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association reacts to law change
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 5,940 new cases reported Mon.