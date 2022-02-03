Waveland Mayor hopes to open county’s first medical marijuana facility

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Waveland Mayor Mike Smith spoke out in support of medical marijuana Wednesday as Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Medical Cannabis Act into law.

As a cancer survivor, Mayor Smith said he wants Waveland to be the first city in Hancock County to open a dispensary.

“When I was first diagnosed as stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, it scared me to death,” he told WLOX.

He spent several hours a day for four months on chemotherapy, which brought on debilitating side effects.

“Had something like this happened or was available then, it would’ve been much easier for me,” he said. “It gives you that appetite. It takes the nausea away. It takes the pain away. And I think it can really help a lot of people.”

Now, Mayor Smith aims to aid that pain for others in the area.

“It’s not just about the revenue,” he said. “I think it’s for the help for the people that are that like me, that I went through that didn’t have that.”

At Bay Tobacco on Highway 90, manager Brandy Triguero is already issued her own Medical Marijuana Card as a full-time resident of Louisiana.

“It really helps,” she said. “When my anxiety gets too bad from my PTSD, I do go into a type of seizure.”

Triguero said she prefers the natural plant over other pharmaceutical drugs and it’s reducing her seizures.

“The medicinal card has been a huge help in my life, and I can only imagine how many other lives it can change,” she said.

For the future of dispensaries in Waveland, Mayor Smith said his first focus is on how the substance will be controlled within city limits.

