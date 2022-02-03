Thursday’s Forecast

It’s a mild and humid Thursday morning. Foggy weather starts the day across parts of our area. Expect a rainy and possibly stormy afternoon and evening. Flooding is the most likely impact to South Mississippi with projected rain totals of mainly one to three inches with isolated higher totals through Friday. Our flooding rain risk is a 2 out of 4. Damaging thunderstorms could occur this afternoon and evening across Coastal Mississippi but the probability/risk level is low, only about a 1 or 2 out of 5. Much cooler air arrives tonight into the weekend. While we can’t rule out some icy precipitation mixing with rain tonight into Friday morning, any icy accumulation is currently not expected to be enough to significantly impact travel across the WLOX area. Drier conditions are expected Friday night into the weekend.

