Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself

Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the...
Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the city. He is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 24 on Rue de Courmont in Gautier.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is now charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another man then shot himself.

Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the city. He is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 24 on Rue de Courmont in Gautier.

Gautier Police responded Jan. 24, 2022, to a report of a shooting on Rue de Courmont. When they...
Gautier Police responded Jan. 24, 2022, to a report of a shooting on Rue de Courmont. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. (WLOX)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 8:30am. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile and were in critical condition. It’s unclear whether the victim is still in critical condition or not.

On Thursday, it was released that investigators were able to determine Mateo shot the victim then shot himself. Police previously said this was an isolated domestic dispute.

After being charged, Mateo was booked into Jackson County ADC. A bond will be set by Gautier Municipal Judge Amy St. Pe’.

If anyone has any information about the crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

From top left: Latavion Bland, Isavian Preston, Mario Clark. From bottom left: Khalid Williams,...
Sixth suspect arrested, fifth to be charged with murder in Gulfport New Year’s Eve shooting
Dense fog this morning. Plus, increased severe risk for this afternoon and evening.
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
Thursday weather
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Two children die from Omicron variant six days apart