Suspect charged with attempted murder after police say he shot victim, then himself

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is now charged with attempted murder after police say he shot another man then shot himself.

Jorge Manzallio Mateo turned himself in to Gautier Police on Wednesday, said a release from the city. He is charged in a shooting that happened Jan. 24 on Rue de Courmont in Gautier.

Gautier Police responded Jan. 24, 2022, to a report of a shooting on Rue de Courmont. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. (WLOX)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 8:30am. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the University of South Alabama Hospital in Mobile and were in critical condition. It’s unclear whether the victim is still in critical condition or not.

On Thursday, it was released that investigators were able to determine Mateo shot the victim then shot himself. Police previously said this was an isolated domestic dispute.

After being charged, Mateo was booked into Jackson County ADC. A bond will be set by Gautier Municipal Judge Amy St. Pe’.

If anyone has any information about the crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

