Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

State senate proposes nearly half a billion dollar tax relief package

Lt. Governor of Mississippi, Delbert Hosemann, discusses a new proposed $446.6 million tax...
Lt. Governor of Mississippi, Delbert Hosemann, discusses a new proposed $446.6 million tax relief package.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A tax break is on the table in the Mississippi State Senate.

“He has proposed between $400 and $500 million worth of tax cuts to Mississippians,” said Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

Hosemann and Senate Finance Chairman Josh Harkins unveiled a $446.6 million tax relief package to the state senate Tuesday.

“I think it’s critical to have tax relief to Mississippians,” Hosemann said. “It’s also critical for us to have our teachers paid, our infrastructure and our roads and bridges repaired, our health insurance paid, our troopers paid a decent salary... all of the things Mississippians expect us to pay.”

According to the Lt. Governor, the key takeaways from the nearly half a billion-dollar package include reducing taxes on things like groceries, car tags and more.

“We’re proposing legislation an elimination of the four percent tax bracket,” Hosemann said. “That’s $46 million dollars a year for a total of $185 million dollars. Reducing the grocery tax from seven to five percent... We will reduce the car tag portion that the state gets which is a smaller amount which is about $13 million dollars. And then one of the things that we thought was very appropriate was to give our taxpayers their money back.”

He says this package recommends taxpayers will get back about $130 million in checks.

“You’ll get a minimum of $100 if you paid any taxes this year and then you get basically five percent of the amount that you paid up to a $1,000 maximum,” Hosemann said.

According to Hosemann, part of the reason the tax relief package is being proposed is due to inflation.

“When you talk to anyone that goes to the grocery store, expenses and inflation are the number one things that people are talking about at the kitchen table,” Hosemann said. “Gas products, other products all are facing our cost of living. It’s facing our people and to give an immediate reduction on the grocery tax which was $118 million was, I thought, very appropriate.”

He says a bill for the package will be drafted and proposed to the Senate before the end of the month. We’re told the bill is expected to be passed by the end of this legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Six Mississippi HBCUs among more than a dozen nationwide to receive threats
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD

Latest News

If the bill passes, anyone selling catalytic converters would be required to provide an ID and...
Senate bill designed to reduce catalytic converter thefts in Mississippi
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
“It’s almost impossible to accomplish what he’s [Brady] accomplished. Seven Super Bowls, I...
NFL legend Brett Favre speaks on Brady’s retirement, USM football & Super Bowl
The medical marijuana bill has been signed by Gov. Reeves. What’s next?
Medical marijuana bill signed by the Governor. What’s next?