Senate bill designed to reduce catalytic converter thefts in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t usually see catalytic converters on vehicles when you’re driving down the road, but they are a hot commodity for the thieves. Catalytic Converters are packed with precious metals.

Coast Transit Authority Executive Director Kevin Coggin is all too familiar with how valuable the devices can be. He had one worth $1,100 stolen off his personal RV parked in his driveway.

“I was angry,” said Coggin.

The thefts don’t just stop with Coggin.

“I’ve got a friend of mine, the catalytic converter was stolen twice off his church bus,” said Coggin.

According to Coggin, catalytic converters are also routinely stolen off of CTA contracted private vehicles, but he doesn’t place the blame only on the thieves.

“If somebody is coming in constantly with catalytic converters selling them to the scrap yard and they’re not operating in a car junkyard or a muffler shop, where are they getting all these catalytic converters from,” Coggin said.

State Senator from Long Beach Mike Thompson recognizes how often the thefts are happening.

“What the thieves are doing is go into a neighborhood and hit 15 or 20 vehicles at a time. Speaking with Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, we know it’s a problem across the Coast,” Thompson said.

To make it harder for those thieves to sell the catalytic converters, Thompson has introduced a bill that would require anyone selling the equipment to provide an ID and VIN number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.

“The idea there is that people who are selling stolen catalytic converters won’t have that information to be able to provide that information to the scrap dealer,” Thompson said.

Thompson said a similar bill was passed last year in Alabama and is having success in reducing the thefts. Coggin is hoping the same will happen in Mississippi.

“Eliminating or diminishing the market to sell a stolen converter, I think is definitely a big deal,” Coggin said.

The Senate bill did move out of committee but will still need to pass the Senate, House and then be signed by the governor before becoming law.

