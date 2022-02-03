UPDATE: Moss Point Police ID man who appears to have mental disabilities

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Moss Point have identified a man found Thursday morning who appears to be mentally handicapped.

A release from MPPD said police officers came across the man at 4:31am when they were called to a report of a suspicious person on Welch Street. When the officers arrived, they found the man and attempted to speak with him. According to a post by MPPD, the man did not respond to questions and appeared to be confused or disabled.

Shortly after putting out the man’s photo, Moss Point Police notified WLOX that he had been identified.

The man was taken to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula to rule out any medical issues.

