Mike Bianco named 2022 Collegiate National Team manager

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco
Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco(WLBT)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss head skipper Mike Bianco has been named manager of the 2022 USA Collegiate National Team. He previously served as the pitching coach for the team in 2013.

Ten of Bianco’s former players have played on the team, most recently Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez in 2021.

The remainder of the staff as well as the roster will be announced at a later date.

