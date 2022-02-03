Black History Month
Gautier police chief Daniel Selover announces retirement

Gautier Police Chief Daniel Selover, who has served as chief of police since March 2020, will...
Gautier Police Chief Daniel Selover, who has served as chief of police since March 2020, will retire May 31.(City of Gautier)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier will soon have a new police chief. Current Chief Daniel Selover announced this week he will retire May 31, 2022.

“I have been with the Gautier Police Department since 1992, and it is an honor to have served as chief for the last two years,” Selover said. “As I move into this next phase of my life, I hope I have left the city a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

Selover is originally from South Amboy, New Jersey but moved to Pascagoula in 1983 when his father, Gary Selover, became fire chief at Chevron’s Pascagoula refinery. He is a 1986 graduate of Pascagoula High School, and he joined the Gautier police reserves in 1992. In 1993, he was hired as a full-time police officer with the Gautier Police Department.

In 1997, Selover was promoted to patrol lieutenant, and in 2007 he was promoted to patrol captain. In 2012, he was reassigned administrative captain under former Chief Dante Elbin. In March 2020, Selover was selected as chief of police.

“Danny has served the citizens of Gautier for many years, and we all wish him the best in his retirement,” City Manager Paula Yancey said.

“On behalf of the Gautier City Council and the citizens of this community, I would like to thank Danny for his many years of dedicated service to the City of Gautier,” Mayor Casey Vaughan said. “He deserves many happy years of retirement.”

