Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

FBI warns of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love...
The FBI says romance scams most often target older women with scammers posing as potential love interests hoping to start a relationship.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is urging people to be mindful of scammers who pose as people looking for a long-term relationship so they can prey on victims.

As the scammers get closer to their would-be victims, they begin trying to persuade them to send money or buy them gifts.

The Columbia field office of the FBI sent out the warning Thursday ahead of Valentine’s Day, saying that in 2020, complaints filed with the agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center showed victims lost more than $281 million to romance scams.

South Carolinians reported losses of more than $4.4 million that year.

The schemes affect victims from all demographics, but elderly women are often the most targeted, FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler said.

The FBI offered the following warning signs to help identify a possible romance scam:

  • Immediate attempts to communicate by email or messaging services outside of a dating site
  • Claims to be from the U.S. but is currently living or traveling abroad
  • Claims that being introduced was “destiny” or “fate”
  • Reports a sudden personal crisis and pressures you to provide financial help
  • Disappears suddenly from a site, but reappears under a different name
  • Asks for money, goods, or other types of financial assistance without having met in person

The best defense against romance scams is education and awareness.

  • Never send money to someone you meet online, especially by wire transfer.
  • Never give someone your banking or credit card information without verifying a recipient’s identity.
  • Never share your Social Security Number or other personally identifiable information with someone who does not need to know the information
  • Be careful what you post and make public online. Scammers can use details shared on social media and dating sites to better understand and target you.
  • Research the person’s photo and profile using online searches to see if the image, name, or details have been used elsewhere.
  • Go slowly and ask the other person lots of questions.

If you believe you are the victim of such a scam, report the activity to the FBI at their complaint center.

You should also contact your bank if you discover fraudulent or suspicious transactions and also report the activity to the website or application where the contact first began.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

Strong storms moving into South Mississippi
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
As of February 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 744,023 cases and 11,202 deaths reported in...
6,416 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi
Because medical marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, anyone with a license to use...
Medical marijuana patients cannot purchase firearms or ammunition, says federal law
Moss Point Police are trying to identify a man who appears to have mental disabilities after he...
UPDATE: Moss Point Police ID man who appears to have mental disabilities
Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, is charged with second degree murder in the death of his 80-year-old...
George County man charged with 80-year-old father’s murder