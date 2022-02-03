D’Iberville football hosts signing day for five Warriors

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Almost half a dozen D’Iberville football stars signed to continue their football careers on Wednesday.

Colton DeShazo, Robert Cook and Tony Taylor all signed with Holmes, where they’ll be teammates once again. Caleb Williams will stay in South Mississippi and play for Pearl River, and Kam Williams will head off to Northwest.

While a trio of Warriors will continue their careers together, Kam and Caleb Williams are excited to go down their own path and keep playing the sport they grew up with.

“It’s awesome, man,” DeShazo said. “We’ve played since high school, we had four years as teammates, it’s a blessing to go up here and have the same guys on my high school team playing in college.”

“We always pushed each other to be better,” Cook said. “Throughout the season, we always pushed each other.”

“It’s big, man. We’re trying to make it another D’Iberville,” Taylor said. “We’re going to go up there and go hard.”

“Most kids don’t have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Caleb Williams said. “Coming from a school like this, in 6A, I’m just blessed and ready to get up there and get the opportunity.”

“It was pretty fun. My heart was beating pretty fast,” Kam Williams said of the moment pen touched paper. “We all get to play football again, it’s glory to God.”

