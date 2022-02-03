Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

D’Iberville football hosts signing day for five Warriors

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Almost half a dozen D’Iberville football stars signed to continue their football careers on Wednesday.

Colton DeShazo, Robert Cook and Tony Taylor all signed with Holmes, where they’ll be teammates once again. Caleb Williams will stay in South Mississippi and play for Pearl River, and Kam Williams will head off to Northwest.

While a trio of Warriors will continue their careers together, Kam and Caleb Williams are excited to go down their own path and keep playing the sport they grew up with.

“It’s awesome, man,” DeShazo said. “We’ve played since high school, we had four years as teammates, it’s a blessing to go up here and have the same guys on my high school team playing in college.”

“We always pushed each other to be better,” Cook said. “Throughout the season, we always pushed each other.”

“It’s big, man. We’re trying to make it another D’Iberville,” Taylor said. “We’re going to go up there and go hard.”

“Most kids don’t have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Caleb Williams said. “Coming from a school like this, in 6A, I’m just blessed and ready to get up there and get the opportunity.”

“It was pretty fun. My heart was beating pretty fast,” Kam Williams said of the moment pen touched paper. “We all get to play football again, it’s glory to God.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it? And other questions answered
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD

Latest News

Ocean Springs sends three football players to Division I programs
Ocean Springs sends three football players to Division I programs
D’Iberville football hosts signing day for five Warriors
D’Iberville football hosts signing day for five Warriors
Ethan Dematos, Deon Hardin, Dashawn Porter, and RJ Moss smile with Biloxi coach Katlan French...
Biloxi football hosts signing day for four players
Biloxi football hosts signing day for four players
Biloxi football hosts signing day for four players