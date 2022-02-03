COVID-19 isolation reduction, possible vaccine for children under 5 good news for daycares

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Matt Dickens, executive director of Kid Academy in Gulfport, has felt the effects of COVID-19 personally.

“I was very, very tired for about three days,” he said. “I had a terrible, terrible - one of the worst coughs ever.”

He has felt its effects in his pre-school as well.

“Our numbers were up the second week of January,” he said. “We had seven teachers out, out of 25, and probably about 25 kids out of 175.”

The numbers have dropped significantly since then.

While he applauds the reduction in isolation time for children under 5, he realizes that the only thing for sure about COVID-19 is that there is nothing for sure.

“Delta was much worse, so I think it’s going to depend on the variant,” he said.

Dr. AJ Meiyappan with Memorial Hospital backs that up.

“Things change day to day, you know, with COVID it seems,” he said.

The family medicine physician explains the recent decision to reduce the length of isolation for children.

“Most of the spread that we’re seeing happens within the first one to two days before symptom onset, and then subsequently on day two to three as well,” Meiyappan said. “Since the shed is mostly in that time, that’s why the CDC has altered the recommendations.”

Now, it’s possible that there could be FDA approval for a COVID vaccine for children under 5.

Dickens has been vaccinated and believes it will help protect against the worst of the symptoms.

“If I had a child, I would probably get them vaccinated,” he said.

However, he said the shot should not be mandated.

“I believe in it, but I do believe it’s a choice of a parent, especially with a super young child,” Dickens added. “Because there are a lot of questions. I do understand the worry.”

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, asked the FDA to authorize their vaccine for children under 5. It could be approved as early as the end of this month.

