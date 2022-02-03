Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Companies hope to fill positions as labor shortage continues in South Mississippi

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, so are unemployment numbers for some businesses.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses said open positions aren’t just causing problems for consumers, but they’re also putting more stress on the people who are already working.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, so are unemployment numbers for some businesses.

Spectra Food Service General Manager Debbie Woodham said the concession portion at MGM Park has way too many empty spots.

“Our hotdogs are our top seller,” said Woodham.

But the hotdogs are hard to sell without the necessary employees to serve them.

“We’re looking for cooks, kitchen preps, servers, suite attendants,” she said.

Applicants are ready to turn into a new chapter and are all ears for new employment information.

Suite attendant, Jamie Cleveland said hosting a job fair is the quickest way to see if someone can click with the crew.

“It allows us to get the face-to-face individualism with people so we can see if they are really the true right fit,” said Cleveland.

Wages range from $8 to $18, but Cleveland said the job comes with many tasks. However, being busy makes the shift quick.

“It will feel like your hair is on fire, but that’s the fun part, and at the end of the game you’re like wow it’s the ninth inning,” Cleveland said.

Just west of MGM, the Centennial Plaza is reopening the Blue Marlin restaurant in March. They said they’re looking to fill more than 70 positions.

“Anybody with a great smile, anybody that’s friendly,” said Peri Byrd, from Human Resources Lodging and Leisure Investments.

The Plaza hosted a job fair to look for friendly folks that can also have fun.

“We really encourage having fun at work. We believe that if our team members are having fun then our guests are having fun,” said Byrd.

MGM Park is looking to fill 40 positions in its foodservice and all employees must be vaccinated.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it? And other questions answered
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
A Moss Point patrol car flipped over on its side Tuesday after a three-vehicle accident at the...
VIDEO: Moss Point officer involved in three-vehicle rollover crash
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD

Latest News

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, so are unemployment numbers for some businesses.
Companies hope to fill positions as labor shortage continues in South Mississippi
With new incentives being introduced, community leaders are working to add mixed-use...
Moss Point working to enhance Main Street with mixed use developments
Anthony Wilson is the 2022 recipient of the Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” award.
Anthony Wilson honored with 2022 Pat Santucci “Spirit of the Coast” Award
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs