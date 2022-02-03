Companies hope to fill positions as labor shortage continues in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses said open positions aren’t just causing problems for consumers, but they’re also putting more stress on the people who are already working.

As positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, so are unemployment numbers for some businesses.

Spectra Food Service General Manager Debbie Woodham said the concession portion at MGM Park has way too many empty spots.

“Our hotdogs are our top seller,” said Woodham.

But the hotdogs are hard to sell without the necessary employees to serve them.

“We’re looking for cooks, kitchen preps, servers, suite attendants,” she said.

Applicants are ready to turn into a new chapter and are all ears for new employment information.

Suite attendant, Jamie Cleveland said hosting a job fair is the quickest way to see if someone can click with the crew.

“It allows us to get the face-to-face individualism with people so we can see if they are really the true right fit,” said Cleveland.

Wages range from $8 to $18, but Cleveland said the job comes with many tasks. However, being busy makes the shift quick.

“It will feel like your hair is on fire, but that’s the fun part, and at the end of the game you’re like wow it’s the ninth inning,” Cleveland said.

Just west of MGM, the Centennial Plaza is reopening the Blue Marlin restaurant in March. They said they’re looking to fill more than 70 positions.

“Anybody with a great smile, anybody that’s friendly,” said Peri Byrd, from Human Resources Lodging and Leisure Investments.

The Plaza hosted a job fair to look for friendly folks that can also have fun.

“We really encourage having fun at work. We believe that if our team members are having fun then our guests are having fun,” said Byrd.

MGM Park is looking to fill 40 positions in its foodservice and all employees must be vaccinated.

