Biloxi football hosts signing day for four players

By Michael Dugan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi football team celebrated four seniors who signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

Ethan Dematos signed with Millsaps College. Deon Hardin is staying on the Coast, committing to MGCCC. Daishaun Porter will take his talents to Southwest, and RJ Moss signed with South Alabama, becoming the highest rated recruit in the modern recruiting era in Jaguar history. A huge get for head coach Kane Wommack, who connected well with Moss entering this past season.

“They brought me out there in the summer. We were talking one-on-one, how he [Wommack] could use me in his scheme,” Moss said. “I just like the coaching staff, they treat me with love and everything. They’re great people. He was telling me how athletic I am, he could use me everywhere on the field with my versatility. Drop back in coverage, rush, use me in mismatches, everything.”

