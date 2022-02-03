Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Amazon raises price of Prime subscription

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting,...
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is reporting, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon announced it would raise the cost of annual and monthly memberships for its Prime subscription.

The company said Thursday that the price would rise from $119 to $139 annually, or from $12.99 to $14.99 monthly. The hike goes into effect Feb. 18 for new members and March 25 for those already subscribed, CNN reported.

It’s the first increase on the subscription since 2018. Amazon stated in its earning report that the increase was due to expanded Prime benefits, including more Prime Video content and expanded free same-day shipping, as well as to cover rising labor and other costs.

The company reported a profit of $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share, for the three-month period that ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, during the same period the year before.

Revenue rose 9% to $137.41 billion, the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana will soon be available to patients in Mississippi for various debilitating...
Medical Marijuana FAQ: Who can use it? Who can sell it? How to get it?
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault...
Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD
Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit
We see the images from police reports every day, hoping to identify suspects in shoplifting...
Small businesses fighting back against shoplifting
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus, killing 1
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison