6,416 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 1,072 new cases and one new death reported on Thursday.
Dr. AJ Meiyappan, who practices Family Medicine for Memorial Hospital, joins us with his insight on the fight against COVID-19 in South Mississippi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 6,416 new cases and 32 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.

There were 1,072 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (520), Jackson County (236), Hancock County (117), Pearl River County (101), George County (76), and Stone County (22).

Of the 32 deaths, 10 occurred between Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, and one of those was in Harrison County. The other 22 deaths were identified from death certificate reports and happened between Nov. 8, 2021 and Jan. 27, 2022. None of those deaths were from the state’s lower six counties.

As of February 2 at 3pm, there have been a total of 744,023 cases and 11,202 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George675181769
Hancock11,23514514322
Harrison48,64760066383
Jackson34,86340639642
Pearl River14,14025024842
Stone50796710614
As of Feb. 1, there were 1,370 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 299 were in the ICU and 152 were on ventilators.

Mississippi's Hospitalized COVID-19 cases by age group
Mississippi's Hospitalized COVID-19 cases by age group(MSDH)
Mississippi's COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group
Mississippi's COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group(MSDH)
Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths age 17 or younger by age group
Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths age 17 or younger by age group(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 1. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 35% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 42%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Risk of death among fully vaccinated vs not vaccinated by age group in Mississippi
Risk of death among fully vaccinated vs not vaccinated by age group in Mississippi(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

