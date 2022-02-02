Black History Month
WATCH: 2 people and dog rescued from burning townhome in Illinois

Two people and a dog were rescued from a burning building in Chicago. (Credit: WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) - A dramatic rescue of two people and a dog trapped in a burning townhome in Illinois was captured on police body cameras.

Earlier this week, Kendall County deputies responded ahead of the fire department to a townhouse complex where two people were trapped upstairs.

Deputies Tyler Giannotti and Jacquie Mielke ran to the screams and encountered monstrous flames.

Within seconds, a victim jumped for her life and Giannotti had nothing but himself to buffer her fall.

“My reaction was, ‘I need to catch her because this could end badly if she fell,’” he said.

Mielke called it a “total adrenaline dump.”

The force of the woman falling 20 feet knocked Giannotti’s body camera and glasses to the ground. The second victim also jumped.

“We both knew at that point, this was a life or death situation. I mean they were either going to burn alive in there or... ,” Mielke said.

Body camera video also showed officers hustling the victims away from the burning structure just a backdraft caused it to erupt.

The deputies were all just focused on making sure everyone was safe.

“Whether we get there before the fire department or not basically becomes irrelevant in our minds because we are going to save some lives,” Deputy Sam Markusic said.

The victims were soon reunited with their dog who they threw out of the window first and taken away by first responders.

The two victims and their dog are all expected to survive.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

