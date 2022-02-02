Vietnamese community celebrates Lunar New Year

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Lunar New Year festivities are kicking off in Biloxi. Vietnamese Martyrs Church held a mass Tuesday to welcome the Year of the Tiger.

This seven-day holiday is celebrated by many east Asian countries.

Attendees said there are many traditions that Vietnamese people enjoy on this day, including the food.

“There is a Vietnamese steam rice dish filled with mung beans and meat on the inside. It is very traditional,” Uyen Nguyen told WLOX. “It is round for unity and square in shape for the earth or mountains.”

The church will host a festival from Feb. 11-13 with entertainment, authentic Vietnamese food, a dragon dance and fireworks.

