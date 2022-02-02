Black History Month
State lawmakers put talk of lower car tags into drive

By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It can feel like a rainy day when you have to pay your car tag online or head to your local tax collector’s office. In fact, state lawmakers haven’t passed any legislation to bring down those car tag payments since 1994.

However, both the State House of Representatives and Senate have bills in play that would bring those payment amounts down, and make the process a little less dreary.

Jimmie Ladner, Hancock County Tax Assessor/Tax Collector, explains what each plan brings to the table.

“The House version, HB 531, eliminates 50 percent of the ad valorem tax. the Senate version, as it’s presented. eliminates the state fees, and does not mess with the ad valorem taxes,” Ladner said. “I haven’t seen the Senate bill but that’s according to the synopsis they sent out recently.

For example, if your car tag is $321, the House version would cut that to $152, while the Senate version would cut that $321 tag to $300.

“If any of this comes out there’s gonna be relief in tag costs for the residents of Mississippi,” Ladner added. “But no one should plan on a reduction in tag costs right now. Let’s see how it happens up in the legislature. Let’s see how it works its way through.”

