Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s. (Source: WTKR/Hampton Police/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search for Codi Bigsby is becoming dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on Monday morning by his father who Hampton police are now questioning, saying his timeline of the boy’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

Codi’s parents are now considered persons of interest.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it,” said Chief Mark Talbot of Hampton Police Department.

Police were knocking on doors talking to those in the Buckroe Point apartment townhomes community where neighbors say Codi lived with his three siblings.

Investigators continuing their search in the air and on foot.

Veronica Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, was among the many volunteers helping to search for the little boy.

“He could be anywhere,” she said.

Armed with a backpack full of supplies, 9-year-old Kautier Brown said he is also determined to find little Codi.

“Even if its cold out here, I’m still going to search for him,” he said.

“I just hope they find him. I hope they find him safely,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

