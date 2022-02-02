Scattered showers today. More rain expected on Thursday.

Keep the rain gear handy today! Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon. Some heavier downpours are possible, and it will stay mild and breezy. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a wind from the southeast around 10-20 MPH.

A few showers may linger tonight, but rain chances will be a little lower overnight tonight. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the low to mid 60s. Thursday morning will start out with a few showers around, but a big cold front will bring widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. The severe weather risk is low, but there is a chance that a few storms could produce strong wind gusts or an isolated tornado. Heavy rainfall is also going to be possible.

Some showers will linger into Friday morning, and it will turn much cooler after the front passes. Lows on Friday morning will be in the mid 40s. However, we’ll only warm up into the low 50s by Friday afternoon. Saturday will be drier, but we’ll cool down into the 30s in the morning. Highs will only recover into the low to mid 50s.

