‘SB2095 will become law’: Gov. Reeves signs medical marijuana bill

Governor Tate Reeves gave his State of the State address Tuesday in Jackson.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After five days of waiting, Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media to announce that medical marijuana will become law in Mississippi.

“I thank all of the legislators for their efforts on these improvements and all of their hard work. I am most grateful to all of you: Mississippians who made your voice heard,” Reeves wrote.

The “medical marijuana bill” has consumed an enormous amount of space on the front pages of the legacy media outlets...

Reeves also took the opportunity to recognize some of the changes made in this version of the bill that he sees as improvements, including reducing the amount an individual receives to 3 ounces per month to only allowing certain medical professionals to prescribe medical marijuana.

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 2095 one week ago, sending it to the governor’s desk.

Reeves had five days from the time he received the bill to either sign it, veto it, or let it pass without his signature.

Medical Marijuana: Who can use it? Who can sell it, and other questions answered

