Pascagoula crews demolish rundown homes, businesses

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Code Enforcement is working to improve the community by eliminating rundown properties.

Judice Skiba has lived on 11th Street in Pascagoula for three years, but she said the view from her front porch has not been pleasant.

“We have a lot of eye sores in the neighborhood. This was one of them here,” she showed WLOX. “It was really run down, really bad. They gave them a lot of notices to clean up, and they never did.”

When the property owner across the street from Skiba neglected to improve the condition of his home, city officials stepped in and demolished it after declaring it a menace to public health and safety.

“I feel safer because, with all the traffic that was coming into their house, I’ve had my place broke into four times,” Skiba said.

It’s one of four properties that have been flattened in January. Another newly empty lot is located on Emerson Street.

“It was his home. They tore it down,” resident Robert Hamilton said. “I mean, he was living in it. I guess it was livable.”

Hamilton said he does not agree with Code Enforcement action.

“I think it was wrong cause it was his home. He told me it was his home,” he said. “Now my neighbor gone, so I don’t know.”

City manager Michael Silverman said if it’s not up to code then it could come down, but not without fair warning.

“Of course, we always want to work with homeowners to address these issues, but sometimes we just don’t receive the necessary cooperation,” Silverman said. “If there’s not cooperation towards making those improvements, that’s when we have to get Council involved.”

It goes for business owners as well. An abandoned site on Mobile Highway that was once a bank is also declared a public nuisance.

City leaders will take a look at a few properties in question of being declared a public nuisance during their City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Some of those structures are located on Williams, Naquin and Forrest streets and Catalpa and Burroughs avenues.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.