Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Pascagoula crews demolish rundown homes, businesses

Pascagoula Code Enforcement is working to improve the community by eliminating rundown property.
Pascagoula Code Enforcement is working to improve the community by eliminating rundown property.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Code Enforcement is working to improve the community by eliminating rundown properties.

Judice Skiba has lived on 11th Street in Pascagoula for three years, but she said the view from her front porch has not been pleasant.

“We have a lot of eye sores in the neighborhood. This was one of them here,” she showed WLOX. “It was really run down, really bad. They gave them a lot of notices to clean up, and they never did.”

When the property owner across the street from Skiba neglected to improve the condition of his home, city officials stepped in and demolished it after declaring it a menace to public health and safety.

“I feel safer because, with all the traffic that was coming into their house, I’ve had my place broke into four times,” Skiba said.

It’s one of four properties that have been flattened in January. Another newly empty lot is located on Emerson Street.

“It was his home. They tore it down,” resident Robert Hamilton said. “I mean, he was living in it. I guess it was livable.”

Hamilton said he does not agree with Code Enforcement action.

“I think it was wrong cause it was his home. He told me it was his home,” he said. “Now my neighbor gone, so I don’t know.”

City manager Michael Silverman said if it’s not up to code then it could come down, but not without fair warning.

“Of course, we always want to work with homeowners to address these issues, but sometimes we just don’t receive the necessary cooperation,” Silverman said. “If there’s not cooperation towards making those improvements, that’s when we have to get Council involved.”

It goes for business owners as well. An abandoned site on Mobile Highway that was once a bank is also declared a public nuisance.

City leaders will take a look at a few properties in question of being declared a public nuisance during their City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Some of those structures are located on Williams, Naquin and Forrest streets and Catalpa and Burroughs avenues.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Rescue, a camper trailer rolled over near the 22 mile marker,...
UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 open in Harrison County after camper trailer rollover
A South Mississippi couple is cashing in big after buying a winning lottery ticket this month.
$1M lottery ticket sold at Hwy. 49 store in Harrison County
File photo of police lights
Police searching for truck after fatal Gulfport hit-and-run
Isavian Preston is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree...
Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting
What was once just a food truck, will now be a bricks-and-mortar restaurant on Government...
The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

Latest News

Tuesday marked the first day of Black History Month.
Art exhibit celebrates African-American culture for Black History Month
Vietnamese Martyrs Church held a mass Tuesday to welcome the Year of the Tiger.
Vietnamese community celebrates Lunar New Year
Tuesday marked the first day of Black History Month.
Art exhibit celebrates African-American culture for Black History Month
Leaders are considering some other properties in question with being declared a public nuisance.
City of Pascagoula demolishes rundown property