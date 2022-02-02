Moss Point making progress on Main Street

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New business and economic development is sizzling in Moss Point.

“Main Street is kind of the front door of Moss Point,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “We need to do everything we can to make that front door exciting.”

City leaders touted progress with several projects in the works to enhance downtown and the riverfront.

“Moss Point is the only city that has waterfront right downtown,” Knight said. “We need to take advantage of that.”

Some tools leaders are using to entice people to visit the River City include adding a drag boat race. It’s set to debut this spring.

Economic Development Director Sue Wright said a Mardi Gras parade in 2023 is also being discussed, along with mixed-use buildings.

“We are bringing a program to Main Street to facilitate using historic tax credits to entice our property owners into investing in our businesses and create a mixed-use development,” Wright said. “You typically have residents living upstairs and your businesses downstairs. With the tax credits and other incentives, the business people can get a nice return on their investment.”

As the wheels continue to turn, Wright said the Main Street Association is actively recruiting new businesses while developing current ones.

“Mississippi is learning there’s more value in creating a lot of smaller businesses than going out and chasing the big, industrial projects,” she said.

Wright said the Main Street Association has a focus on being clean, crisp, and classy. In order to improve the look of the city, a survey has been sent out to ask citizens for their views on the cleanliness of Moss Point.

