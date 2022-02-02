A Mississippi mom is helping single parents one TikTok at a time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When it comes to motherhood, there’s no one fit enough to tell the story other than those who bear the prestigious title.

Some have documented their journey through carefully passed down Polaroid frames, capturing candid moments, while others tell oral tales of the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Whichever medium they choose to document their journey, they often end up inspiring those lucky enough to listen with their vulnerability, strength, and tenacity.

For Mississippi mom, Tamera Lewis, her story inspires many. In fact, it inspires over 223,000.

Lewis has gained a massive following on TikTok where she’s known as @baldblonde, the single mom who shares her recipes, day-to-day insight on life as a single mother, and of course her hot takes.

“Those are my children, Thing 1 and Thing 2. Yes, I am a young person with two children,” Lewis explains in one of her earliest videos where she takes her viewers with her to Walmart as she prepares stuffed shells.

“A Day In My Life,” videos are not a new concept. In the early 2000s, we were introduced to the idea of “vlogs” where we could follow our favorite content creators on a number of activities ranging from plastic surgery consultations to an intense post-office workout.

However, Lewis decided to put a spin on the idea, starting a series which she titled “Living as a Black single mom,” which she says she started to try to end the stereotypes of single Black mothers who are raising young children.

“Just because I’m Black and a woman with two children whose fathers didn’t want to be a part of their life...I shouldn’t be faulted nor blamed for two other people’s lack of properly loving human beings they brought in this world, to then fall into a statistic of what the world has already deemed a Black man to be,” she explained in a video where she made loaded baked potatoes with hot and sweet chicken.

Like many, Lewis started content creation in hopes of going viral, and she found that TikTok was the best platform for her to do it.

“You can literally go viral for dressing like a hot dog,” she states.

It’s easy to jump on a trend to go viral on the app, but Lewis wanted to do something she was passionate about. She wanted to become a long-time contributor to the app, so she decided to share cooking videos.

“I’ve been cooking since I was seven, however, I didn’t pay much attention to it until now,” she explains.

“I knew I loved cooking, and I knew I had a gift, but I never put much attention to that gift. I didn’t start taking it seriously until my sophomore year in college.”

Lewis’ success can be attributed to several things, however, the general consensus has to be the unique way she can tell a story, while also documenting something she loves.

Whether she’s preparing a Southern favorite like chicken spaghetti, or doing her own spin on the viral Ramen and seafood boil, you’re likely in to hear Lewis’ authentic commentary on different aspects of her life.

And according to Lewis, she’s never had a problem with being raw and authentic. She’s always been the one to speak her mind.

“I was going to do that anyway!” she says.

The 24-year-old moved from Greenville to Jackson in 2019, with the hopes of continuing her education at Jackson State University, where she is currently pursuing a Master’s degree.

“My college experience was everything I could have imagined it to be,” Lewis recalls with excitement.

“I tell people when they go off to college ‘do what you want to do baby.’ That is your time to figure yourself out. I went through terrible phases like “freshman 15.” All the stages that they tell you that you go through in college, I went through them, and I loved every single moment of it.”

The way that Lewis is able to embrace every moment in life, whether positive or negative, is what makes her such a popular content creator. For Lewis, there is no topic off the table when she’s narrating her life journey.

“I partied. I made sure I never missed a party, but those grades never slipped. I was on my A-game the entire time I was in college” Lewis assures confidently.

Lewis was determined to maximize her college experience, but that did not mean that she was not met with challenges. However, she is quick to make sure that she is not defined by those challenges, rather how she chose to rise from them.

“This is going to sound so arrogant of me, but it was my ego that kept me going,” Lewis explains.

“I’ve come so far, and it makes no sense to stop now. Plus my baby. he was always in my peripheral, and in my mind all the time. I had to go on and get myself out of there and keep climbing that ladder.”

Lewis had her first child when she was 14 which she has detailed in her videos. While she has no inhibitions around entering motherhood at a young age, she affirms that the title comes with a plethora of responsibilities.

“I’m not going to get up here and sugarcoat it or make it sound like some type of fantasy. Motherhood is probably the most demanding, challenging, sometimes fairly good experience. But you have no choice but to make it good because you brought them into this world, and they absolutely love you, and I love them.”

“I feel like I literally just created myself in boy versions. They’re funny, they’re cool kids, and they tell you exactly like it is. They don’t sugarcoat it.”

Lewis shares her story to not only indulge in the activities that she loves but to decrease the stigma around single parenthood and other sometimes controversial topics.

She’s shared her journey with postpartum depression, the struggles of co-parenting, and how she’s growing to embrace the identity of being an independent woman. And while these topics can be difficult to talk about, Lewis’ inclination towards increasing the conversation, has proved to be noted and appreciated by many.

“Whew! That girl preaching!! 👏🏽💯,” a viewer commented under a video in which she urges people to stop calling independent women “masculine.”

“Your account is so helpful for so many and opening up room for conservations we need to be having,” another said.

Her comment session may be filled with fire emojis and promises to try her recipes for a weekday meal, you’ll oftentimes find many who are singing her praises because they can identify with what she’s gone through, or are offering their support and kind words of encouragement.

