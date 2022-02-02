Man found with hands and feet bound believed to be kidnapping victim, according to JCSD

Black History Month
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in an apparent assault and kidnapping case.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in an apparent assault and kidnapping case after a man was found with his hands and feet tightly bound together.

JCSD says two men were fishing Sunday at Union Falls on Ovett-Moselle Road when they discovered a man lying under the bridge.

We’re told when deputies arrived, they found a 53-year-old white man with his hands and feet tightly bound together. He was also allegedly severely beaten.

JCSD says the man was unconscious when they found him and was transported to a hospital. Deputies say the man is now in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department says it’s diligently seeking the suspect or suspects in this disturbing and brutal assault.

“Two guys were fishing into the creek and when they walked down the boat ramp they found a white male laying on the ground under the bridge, and that’s when they called 911...,” said JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter. “Just from preliminary investigation, it appears to be a kidnapping and aggravated assault. But like I said right now there’s no leads in it.”

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips can be made by phone or online.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

